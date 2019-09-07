Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Electrical Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore International Group Inc. 25 0.72 N/A 2.53 10.77 Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 48 1.63 N/A 2.07 22.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Atkore International Group Inc. and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. Franklin Electric Co. Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Atkore International Group Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Atkore International Group Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Atkore International Group Inc. and Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore International Group Inc. 0.00% 101.9% 9.2% Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 8.7%

Liquidity

2.5 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atkore International Group Inc. Its rival Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 0.9 respectively. Atkore International Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atkore International Group Inc. and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.6% and 81.3% respectively. Atkore International Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, Franklin Electric Co. Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atkore International Group Inc. 2.59% 5.12% 11.39% 22.1% 18.14% 37.55% Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0.11% 0.28% -3.12% -0.66% -0.62% 9.28%

For the past year Atkore International Group Inc. has stronger performance than Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Summary

Atkore International Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s electrical raceway products include metal, polyvinyl chloride, and flexible electrical conduit and fittings; armored cable and fittings; and cable tray and cable ladders for the non-residential construction and renovation markets. It also offers mechanical products and solutions comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, flexible sprinkler drops, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services for the construction and industrial markets. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, and Cope brands, as well as other sub-brands. Atkore International Group Inc. serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and specialty distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois. Atkore International Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Atkore International Holdings Inc.