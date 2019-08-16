Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) and American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) Comparing side by side

Both Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) and American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore International Group Inc. 24 0.71 N/A 2.53 10.77 American Superconductor Corporation 11 2.98 N/A 1.37 6.51

In table 1 we can see Atkore International Group Inc. and American Superconductor Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. American Superconductor Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Atkore International Group Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Atkore International Group Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than American Superconductor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Atkore International Group Inc. and American Superconductor Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore International Group Inc. 0.00% 101.9% 9.2% American Superconductor Corporation 0.00% 37.1% 24.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atkore International Group Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, American Superconductor Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. American Superconductor Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Atkore International Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Atkore International Group Inc. and American Superconductor Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore International Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 American Superconductor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Atkore International Group Inc. has a -12.68% downside potential and a consensus target price of $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.6% of Atkore International Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.8% of American Superconductor Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Atkore International Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, American Superconductor Corporation has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atkore International Group Inc. 2.59% 5.12% 11.39% 22.1% 18.14% 37.55% American Superconductor Corporation -0.67% -12.07% -19.33% -30.66% 75.35% -20.27%

For the past year Atkore International Group Inc. has 37.55% stronger performance while American Superconductor Corporation has -20.27% weaker performance.

Summary

Atkore International Group Inc. beats American Superconductor Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s electrical raceway products include metal, polyvinyl chloride, and flexible electrical conduit and fittings; armored cable and fittings; and cable tray and cable ladders for the non-residential construction and renovation markets. It also offers mechanical products and solutions comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, flexible sprinkler drops, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services for the construction and industrial markets. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, and Cope brands, as well as other sub-brands. Atkore International Group Inc. serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and specialty distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois. Atkore International Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Atkore International Holdings Inc.