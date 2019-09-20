Ativo Capital Management Upped Infosys LTD Sp Adr (INFY) Holding by $528,240; Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Increases Stake in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP)

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88M, up from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 1.78M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd Sp Adr (INFY) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 52,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 257,724 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76M, up from 204,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 8.52M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 17/04/2018 – INFOSYS CEO SAYS NOW IS TIME TO SACRIFICE MARGINS FOR GROWTH; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS CBI HAS NOT CONTACTED CO. ON MATTER; 26/05/2018 – Infosys Limited – General announcement; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE, CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY,; 10/04/2018 – CALIX AND INFOSYS ENTER STRATEGIC CO-CREATION PARTNERSHIP; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS NAMES KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS-NETWORK TO BE USED TO RUN PILOT OF FINACLE TRADE CONNECT, DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY TO ADDRESS TRADE FINANCE PROCESS REQUIREMENTS OF BANKS; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY19 USD SALES GROWTH AT 6%-8%; 13/04/2018 – The three companies to be sold are Israeli automation company Panaya, U.S.-based Kallidus and mobile commerce platform Skava. In explaining the sale, management said that the companies weren’t making “meaningful” contributions to Infosys. revenue; 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys may hire more than 2000 at Indiana hub: Report

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $221.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 6,983 shares to 18,363 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 1,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,986 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “11 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Infosys Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “JAGGAER and EdgeVerve Provide Roadmap for Enterprise Intelligent Automation and Artificial Intelligence Initiatives – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa doubles its B2B cross-border payment network, adds Infosys as partner – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Indian Stocks to Buy as the Economy Slows – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Ctrip.com (CTRP) 3Q Guidance Amounts to a Macro Driven Preannouncement, PT Cut to $44 at Oppenheimer – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CTRP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Potential Reasons Baidu Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.