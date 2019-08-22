Ativo Capital Management Upped Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) Holding; Newell Brands (NWL) Sellers Decreased By 1.53% Their Shorts

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) had a decrease of 1.53% in short interest. NWL’s SI was 36.71 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.53% from 37.28M shares previously. With 5.35M avg volume, 7 days are for Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL)’s short sellers to cover NWL’s short positions. The SI to Newell Brands Inc’s float is 7.96%. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 1.51 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 23/04/2018 – Cramer walks back negative Newell call after proxy fight ends, gives blessing to buy; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – WILL BE RESERVING ITS RIGHTS AS TO NEWELL BOARD ELECTION CONTEST; IF MOVING FORWARD, FIRM WILL REDUCE ITS SLATE TO A MINORITY OF THE BOARD; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SAYS KEVIN CONROY RESIGNS FROM BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Newell to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln, expands divestiture plan; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 CORE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IAN ASHKEN, DOMENICO DE SOLE, MARTIN FRANKLIN, AND JAMES LILLIE ARE COLLECTIVELY WITHDRAWING THEIR NAMES FROM NOMINATION TO NEWELL’S BOARD; 23/04/2018 – @JimCramer walks back his negative call on Newell Brands after its proxy fight ends; 10/04/2018 – Starboard seeks four board seats at Newell -filing; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN CALLS NEWELL’S ICAHN AGREEMENT A `DEAL WITH THE DEVIL’; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – BELIEVE NUMEROUS DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS AT NEWELL IS ALSO “A SIGN TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SUPPORT FOR CHANGE”

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP) stake by 3.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ativo Capital Management Llc acquired 4,283 shares as Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP)’s stock declined 5.65%. The Ativo Capital Management Llc holds 113,735 shares with $14.39M value, up from 109,452 last quarter. Check Point Software Tech Ltd now has $17.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $109.29. About 288,287 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of CHKP April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.â€™s (NASDAQ:CHKP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Check Point Introduces Record Breaking Security Gateways – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Check Point Research Reveals Modern Cameras’ Connectivity to Wi-Fi Make Them Vulnerable to Ransomware and Malware – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Going Nowhere Fast – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) stake by 22,801 shares to 50,016 valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Infosys Ltd Sp Adr (NYSE:INFY) stake by 65,454 shares and now owns 204,900 shares. Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Check Point has $145 highest and $12000 lowest target. $129.40’s average target is 18.40% above currents $109.29 stock price. Check Point had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $135 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold Newell Brands Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Counselors owns 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 1,590 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 131 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co owns 77,548 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 15,082 shares. Stifel Corporation owns 209,332 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ltd stated it has 78,592 shares. Martin & Inc Tn has 1.26% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 272,452 shares. Moreover, Sasco Capital Ct has 2.83% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 1.97 million shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company reported 55,493 shares. Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 340,897 shares or 4.97% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Inc owns 88,608 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.03% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 643,147 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 74,690 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh owns 57,529 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity. Shares for $78,800 were bought by TODMAN MICHAEL.

Newell Brands Inc. designs, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.02 billion. The firm offers markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity adhesive and cutting products; fine writing instruments; and labeling solutions under the Sharpie, Paper Mate, Expo, Prismacolor, Mr.Sketch, Elmer's, X-Acto, Parker, Waterman, and Dymo Office brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides indoor/outdoor organization, food storage, and home storage products; durable beverage containers; gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery products; and hair care accessories under the Rubbermaid, Contigo, bubba, Calphalon, and Goody brands; and home fragrance products under the WoodWick Candle brand.