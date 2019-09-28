Ativo Capital Management Trimmed Moodys (MCO) Holding by $330,330; As Visa (V) Stock Price Rose, Holder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Holding by $17.30 Million

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 1,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 6,986 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 8,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $7.3 during the last trading session, reaching $205.88. About 1.54M shares traded or 93.13% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Green Bond Assessment (GBA) Of Gb1 To Intesa Sanpaolo’s Senior Unsecured Green Bond; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Cfr To Mcdermott Technology (Americas), Inc.; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Fort Dodge, Ia’s $9.3m Go Bonds 2018 A&B; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Nh Hotels; Corporate Family Rating At B1; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Portland, Maine Go; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Turkey’s sovereign ratings, lira slips; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six And Downgrades Two Classes Of Realt 2007-2; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Rating To Peters Township School District, Pa’s General Obligation Bonds, Series Of 2018; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Spain’s credit rating; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS PERSISTENT WEAKENING IN OMAN’S FISCAL & EXTERNAL METRICS REFLECTS CONSTRAINTS TO FASTER ADJUSTMENT TO LOWER OIL PRICES

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.42 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08M shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.72M for 26.13 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Of Vermont owns 1,190 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Principal Financial Gp Incorporated holds 0.31% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 1.76 million shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,035 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 108,315 shares. 694,162 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc. Park Natl Oh has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Quantbot Techs LP holds 13,112 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Company Inc holds 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 147,235 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. City Hldgs owns 74 shares. 98,030 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bank. Franklin Resources Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Amp Invsts accumulated 62,205 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.12% or 21,200 shares in its portfolio.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $221.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3,401 shares to 117,136 shares, valued at $13.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd Sp Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 52,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Ag holds 2.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 320,112 shares. Everence Cap holds 44,583 shares. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 1.5% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 144,028 shares. 124,708 were reported by Cap Advsrs Inc Ok. The New York-based Northstar Group Inc Inc has invested 0.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Winslow Cap Mgmt Ltd Com owns 5.45 million shares. Franklin Res Inc owns 7.85M shares. Weybosset Rech And Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 2,427 are owned by Milestone Group Inc. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 1.19 million shares. 11,065 were reported by Excalibur Corp. Eastern Bank has 126,787 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Arcadia Mngmt Mi invested in 2.26% or 47,722 shares. Diversified Co has 0.21% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 75,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $81.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talend S A by 444,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

