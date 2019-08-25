Ativo Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Cdw (CDW) by $338,784 as Stock Value Rose; Cbs (CBS) Market Valuation Rose While Advent Capital Management Cut Position by $664,063

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 20.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 3,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 13,294 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 16,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $112.23. About 438,348 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 49.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 14,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 14,519 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, down from 28,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.36M shares traded or 126.94% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 11/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger (Video); 18/05/2018 – Dealpolitik: CBS Directors Play a Subtle Game in Viacom Battle; 30/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint. Via @edmundlee:; 16/05/2018 – The showdown comes as the Redstones were seeking to merge CBS and Viacom; 09/04/2018 – LATEST: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid for the company by about $2.8 billion, insists that Bakish be named president & COO of combined company; 26/04/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: CBS Special Report on air right now – BILL COSBY found GUILTY; 04/04/2018 – Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC VIAB.O CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 09/04/2018 – UNNAMED INVESTOR URGES CBS NOT TO PAY ABOVE MARKET PRICE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorp has 19,642 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 2,142 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of reported 15,888 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.02 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 195,440 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advisors holds 0.07% or 2,280 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 33,624 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt accumulated 1.37 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.06% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 515 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.58% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Raymond James & Associate, Florida-based fund reported 282,967 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Prelude Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 404 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.03% or 1.13M shares.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jardine Matheson Hldgs Ltd (JMHLY) by 6,124 shares to 17,224 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A.

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is CDW (CDW) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CDW (CDW) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CDW to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CDW (CDW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CDW vs. NOW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il owns 37,551 shares. The New York-based Virtu Lc has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 387,102 are owned by South Dakota Inv Council. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 173,824 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Limited Liability owns 43,284 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 10,860 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 2,461 shares. 24,700 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communications. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 11,044 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 6,855 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings invested in 0.06% or 289,920 shares. Brookmont Cap Mgmt holds 1.34% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 45,708 shares. 10,150 are owned by New England Rech Mngmt Incorporated. Parkside Retail Bank & holds 0% or 74 shares in its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 4,302 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CBS Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CBS and Nexstar Media Group Renew Affiliation Agreements – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CBS, XLF And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 15 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “If CBS Merges With Viacom, This Person Looks to Be the New CEO – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CBS and AT&T Joint Statement on Reaching New Content Carriage Agreement – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.