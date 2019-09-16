Ativo Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) as Shares Rose; Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Shareholder Landscape Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $2.67 Million

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 984.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 28,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 31,683 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 2,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $95.08. About 145,306 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 4,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 16,002 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, down from 20,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $156.15. About 136,502 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp stated it has 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). 480,955 are held by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Carroll Assocs invested 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Next Inc owns 4 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Co accumulated 55,040 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.15% or 28,318 shares. 3,762 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mgmt Lc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested in 55,616 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company New York holds 4,035 shares. Northern holds 0.01% or 431,406 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 93,238 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comm Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 8,512 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 14,587 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 13,823 shares. 146,926 were accumulated by Kornitzer Mngmt Ks.

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Purchase Paylocity Holding Corp At $75, Earn 8.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paylocity (PCTY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Internet Software Picks With Lucrative Opportunities – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 81,459 shares to 45,173 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Munihldgs Nj Qlty (MUJ) by 28,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,462 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold VRSK shares while 180 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 144.73 million shares or 2.43% less from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 1.21M shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department holds 0.01% or 522 shares. M&T Savings Bank reported 0.04% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 2,479 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.09% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Waddell And Reed Financial accumulated 1.26M shares. Bell Savings Bank reported 0.22% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Employees Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Massachusetts Service Ma invested 0.37% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Natixis LP accumulated 152,282 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability owns 11,560 shares. Stevens Capital LP accumulated 0.42% or 64,240 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 92 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.12 million for 34.85 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $221.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 1,939 shares to 6,255 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 14,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Infosys Ltd Sp Adr (NYSE:INFY).