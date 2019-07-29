Ativo Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) as Stock Price Declined; Tirschwell & Loewy Decreased Analog Devices (ADI) Holding by $499,800

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by 43.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 8,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,007 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, down from 19,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $83.87. About 1.76M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,896 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.20 million, down from 329,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $121.21. About 1.44 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $2.84 earnings per share, down 14.97% or $0.50 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 7.38 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Casualty has 1.22% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 17,683 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department invested in 3,195 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Shelton Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ci Invs, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,900 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 397 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 534,304 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 668,351 shares. Cipher Capital LP invested 0.21% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Essex Invest Company Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 7,865 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 2,450 were reported by Botty Ltd Limited Liability Company. The California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership owns 345,245 shares. At Bancorp holds 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 6,532 shares. Lipe Dalton accumulated 35,045 shares.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 6,811 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 11,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 24.84 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $271,269 activity.