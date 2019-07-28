Ativo Capital Management Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Trimmed as Stock Rose; Macys (M) Stake Raised by Restructuring Capital Associates Lp

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 4,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,064 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, down from 12,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 1.17M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 5.13 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c Excludes Impairment and Other Costs; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of MSBAM 2013-C10; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q EPS 45C; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, REPORTS KAREN HOGUET, CFO, TO RETIRE FEB. 2019; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of DBUBS 2011-LC1; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S INC – MACY’S IS ALSO SCALING TO AN ADDITIONAL 60 LOCATIONS A VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) FURNITURE PILOT; 13/04/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Launches a Review of Its $500 Million U.S. Media Business; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of CGCMT 2016-P3

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.16 million activity. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $1.20 million was sold by Charney M Jeffrey.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A by 722 shares to 1,812 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 6,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP).

