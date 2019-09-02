Ativo Capital Management Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Has Raised by $784,810; As Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Tortoise Capital Advisors Raised Its Stake

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 71.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 6,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 14,437 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 8,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.2. About 830,349 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO) by 50.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 137,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The hedge fund held 410,080 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 273,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $732.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 5.82M shares traded or 10.42% up from the average. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AS OF MARCH 26, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD MERGE WITH ANOTHER OPERATOR WITH PERMIAN OVERLAP TO INCREASE SCALE; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO); 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) by 992,568 shares to 37.89 million shares, valued at $928.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 477,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37.67M shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc..

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd Sp Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 65,454 shares to 204,900 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,064 shares, and cut its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).

