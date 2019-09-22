Ativo Capital Management Stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Lifted by $855,225; Confluence Investment Management Stake In Nike (NKE) Was Has Increased

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 223.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 11,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 16,511 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 5,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 439,423 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 28/03/2018 – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD NST.AX : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – MORTGAGE CO OF CANADA HIRES EX-BMO BANKER TEJANI AS PRESIDENT; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS 2017 WAS ‘YEAR OF TRANSITION’ AND TRANSFORMATION; 04/05/2018 – AETNA INC AET.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $202 FROM $198; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 04/05/2018 – PINNACLE RENEWABLE HOLDINGS INC PL.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$16 FROM C$15; 07/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal Planning Actively Managed Exchange-Traded Funds

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc. (NKE) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 4,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 266,593 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.38 million, up from 261,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 5.37M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.78% or 130,942 shares. Sterling Capital Llc reported 19,796 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell invested in 0.02% or 5,086 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Legal General Grp Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 8.05M shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha invested 0.4% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Forte Ltd Com Adv invested in 1.74% or 65,115 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.62% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Burney Com has 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 22,650 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 1.93% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 34,275 shares. Axa invested in 0.19% or 591,857 shares. Murphy Cap has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Smithfield, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,902 shares. House Lc invested 0.84% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sei Invests has invested 0.24% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $6.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6,051 shares to 449,640 shares, valued at $32.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Nuveen Barclays Capital M by 10,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,342 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays 10 (TLH).

