Ativo Capital Management Raised By $487,424 Its Icon Plc (ICLR) Position; Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP) Shorts Up By 68.43%

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) had an increase of 68.43% in short interest. BBCP’s SI was 521,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 68.43% from 309,500 shares previously. With 282,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP)’s short sellers to cover BBCP’s short positions. The SI to Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc’s float is 5.35%. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.425. About 181,210 shares traded. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) has declined 59.09% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.09% the S&P500.

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased Icon Plc (ICLR) stake by 3.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ativo Capital Management Llc acquired 3,584 shares as Icon Plc (ICLR)’s stock rose 16.14%. The Ativo Capital Management Llc holds 108,521 shares with $14.82M value, up from 104,937 last quarter. Icon Plc now has $8.49B valuation. The stock increased 2.39% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $157.36. About 221,018 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE)

Among 4 analysts covering Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Icon had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, February 21. SunTrust maintained the shares of ICLR in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. UBS upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Mizuho. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased Fortis Inc (FRTSF) stake by 12,390 shares to 25,559 valued at $945,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (NYSE:LYB) stake by 8,408 shares and now owns 11,007 shares. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA) was reduced too.

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ERFSF vs. ICLR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At ICON Public Limited Company’s (NASDAQ:ICLR) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Icon PLC (ICLR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ICON Announces the Appointment of Ms. Julie O’Neill to Board of Directors and Confirms the Retirement of Professor Dermot Kelleher and Mr. Declan McKeon as Non-Executive Directors – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Icon PLC (ICLR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.