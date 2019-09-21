Ativo Capital Management Raised Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Stake by $855,225; As Chevron (CVX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Addison Capital Company Lifted Its Position

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 223.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 11,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 16,511 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 5,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 405,256 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 03/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – BMO FINL GROUP BOOSTS COMMON SHARE DIV BY 3C FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 14/03/2018 – Have Yields Peaked for 2018? BMO Thinks So With 10-Year at 2.8%; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – FRESNILLO PLC FRES.L : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM 1500P; 15/05/2018 – Green Plains Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $27; 09/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 2,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 5,854 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $728,000, up from 3,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42M shares traded or 85.82% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18M and $143.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Trust by 16,000 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhenman & Asset Ab invested in 2,974 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Co reported 126,130 shares stake. Connors Investor Services holds 1.69% or 102,555 shares. Cadinha & Limited Liability Com owns 94,937 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Epoch Prtnrs, a New York-based fund reported 1.08M shares. Syntal Capital Prtn Ltd Co holds 2.86% or 107,058 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 16,021 shares. 262,668 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated holds 1.64% or 103,314 shares. Paloma Prns Management reported 4,064 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 1,340 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 538 shares. Sandhill Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Com reported 0.29% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 827 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $221.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG) by 5,877 shares to 33,082 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 1,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,986 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of Montreal EPS misses by C$0.11, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Veritas goes from bear to bull on BMO – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of Montreal Forbids Shorting Cannabis Stocks Due To High Volatility – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BMO Says ‘Questions Still Remain’ About Lannett Following Earnings Pop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.