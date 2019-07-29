Ativo Capital Management Position in Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) Increased by $539,658; As Convetrus (HSIC) Stock Rose, Tirschwell & Loewy Increased Position by $3.62 Million

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc increased its stake in Convetrus (HSIC) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc bought 69,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,730 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 196,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Convetrus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 742,598 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO REALIZE BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR THREE; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – PROCEEDS OF LOAN WILL BE USED, AMONG OTHER THINGS, TO FUND CO’S PURCHASE OF ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH HOLDING; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Expects Transaction to Be Neutral to Balance of Its 2018 Earnings Per Share; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Donald Kabat to Retire From Board Following Annual Meeeting; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE TO BE NAMED HENRY SCHEIN ONE; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – ON MARCH 15, LAWRENCE BACOW NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENT NOT TO STAND FOR REELECTION TO BOARD; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 4,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,735 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39M, up from 109,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $111.88. About 1.13M shares traded or 32.26% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.1% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 70,500 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% or 4,625 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 70,074 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 12,968 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial holds 823 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Endurant Capital Mngmt Lp reported 10,503 shares. First Republic Invest Management has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Longview Ptnrs (Guernsey) Limited, Guernsey-based fund reported 13.41M shares. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 49,634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Group Limited has invested 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Ameritas Inv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 2,220 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 323,189 shares.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,198 shares to 8,064 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp America Holdin (NYSE:LH) by 5,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,014 shares, and cut its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).

