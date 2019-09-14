Ativo Capital Management Lowered Its Msci (MSCI) Position by $709,954; Valuation Rose; Keywise Capital Management LTD Trimmed Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Stock Price Declined

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 36.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 2,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 5,167 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 8,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $229.64. About 542,520 shares traded or 3.14% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 07/05/2018 – ULRICH: ACTIVE INVESTORS LOOKING AT CHINA BEFORE MSCI INCLUSION; 16/05/2018 – Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Closes Above 200D-MA; 09/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Above 200-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 50D-MA; 03/05/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Norway ETF Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – Donnelley Fincl Solutions Enters Into Strategic Arrangement With MSCI to Help Firms Meet SEC Reporting Requirements; 19/03/2018 – MSCI Announces Retirement of Rodolphe Vallee and Patrick Tierney from Board and Appointment of Robert Ashe as Lead Director; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Was $849.8M

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 66.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 384,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 190,964 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.36M, down from 575,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 19.26% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.35 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $136.36M for 35.66 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold MSCI shares while 149 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 0.01% less from 73.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Accuvest Advisors, a California-based fund reported 1,738 shares. Veritable Lp invested in 1,906 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 10,149 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0.04% stake. King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 13,063 shares. Korea owns 0.25% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 247,265 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 7 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.08% or 3,944 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd reported 5,250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.15% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 3,490 were reported by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr has 3,241 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.05% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 4,200 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs invested in 1,528 shares.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $221.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3,401 shares to 117,136 shares, valued at $13.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Ltd.

