Ativo Capital Management Increases Holding in Biogen (BIIB); Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding Maintained by Choate Investment Advisors

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 74.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 2,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 6,042 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 3,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $242.27. About 1.04 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 41.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 1,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 4,272 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 3,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $274.82. About 1.47 million shares traded or 1.39% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Limited reported 179,658 shares stake. Aperio Grp Ltd Com invested 0.17% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hilton Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 15 shares. Personal Cap Advsr reported 1,010 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 1,243 are owned by Ghp Inv Inc. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 1,180 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 26,305 shares. Covington Management has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Terril Brothers Inc holds 52,251 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 2,118 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 27,526 shares. Dupont Management accumulated 11,434 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nordea owns 523,236 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc owns 1,244 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,198 shares to 8,064 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp America Holdin (NYSE:LH) by 5,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,014 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: BIIB Q2 Earnings Top & CELG’s Otezla Label Expanded – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “8 More Big Pharma Events in 2019 You Don’t Want to Miss – The Motley Fool” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Reports for Texas Instruments, Blackstone & Northrop Grumman – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 42,679 shares to 564,228 shares, valued at $18.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 12,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,670 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGLT).