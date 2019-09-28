Ativo Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) by $391,115 as Market Valuation Declined; As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stock Value Rose, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Its Stake

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.28M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 2.05M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 3,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 117,136 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.54M, up from 113,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $108.17. About 623,414 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Management Inc invested in 6,665 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 134 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mississippi-based Trustmark Bank Trust Department has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Montag And Caldwell Ltd Com has 529,895 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc invested 0.11% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Deltec Asset Mgmt has invested 0.64% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.13% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Usca Ria Ltd has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Eminence Capital L P, a New York-based fund reported 386,203 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 24,586 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.08% or 119,049 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co accumulated 32,987 shares. Psagot Invest House has 3,910 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 883 were accumulated by Assetmark.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 500,000 shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $144.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70M shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

