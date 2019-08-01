Ativo Capital Management Increased Biogen (BIIB) Stake by $609,352; Share Value Rose; Umb Bank N A Position In Nvidia (NVDA) Was Has Upped

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 134.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 20,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 34,915 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, up from 14,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $172.35. About 2.89 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 74.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 2,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 6,042 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $6.92 during the last trading session, reaching $244.74. About 530,531 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 70,789 shares to 115,128 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 6,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,122 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 12,390 shares to 25,559 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,064 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA).