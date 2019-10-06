Ativo Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) as Market Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Miles Capital Has Lifted Stake by $606,879

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 4,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,237 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71M, up from 15,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 14,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 282,979 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.72M, up from 268,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 437,585 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 6.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs reported 11,620 shares stake. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co stated it has 310,584 shares. 50,481 were reported by Condor Cap Mgmt. Patten Patten Tn holds 2.96% or 204,163 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 4.81 million shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 19,771 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Burney has 1.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capstone Investment Advsrs Lc reported 72,706 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 3.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Andra Ap owns 42,000 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Burke And Herbert Retail Bank And Tru Company has invested 3.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). John G Ullman Assoc has 1.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 3.92% or 198,410 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Communications Ma reported 133,215 shares stake.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $221.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,094 shares to 11,546 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,160 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).