Ativo Capital Management Has Upped Its Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) Stake; MCAN MORTGAGE COMMON SHARES CANADA (MAMTF) Shorts Down By 2.52%

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP) stake by 2.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ativo Capital Management Llc acquired 3,401 shares as Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP)’s stock declined 5.65%. The Ativo Capital Management Llc holds 117,136 shares with $13.54 million value, up from 113,735 last quarter. Check Point Software Tech Ltd now has $16.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $109.25. About 555,993 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M

MCAN MORTGAGE CORP COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) had a decrease of 2.52% in short interest. MAMTF’s SI was 383,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.52% from 393,500 shares previously. It closed at $11.97 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company has market cap of $285.74 million. The firm issues term deposits; and originates residential first-charge mortgage products. It has a 8.6 P/E ratio. It focuses on investing its funds in a portfolio of mortgages, including single family residential, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as other types of financial investments, loans, and real estate investments.

Another recent and important MCAN Mortgage Corporation (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Canada’s Big 5 Banks Reap Rewards Of Systemic Advantages – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2015.

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 4,300 shares to 8,501 valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ihs Markit Ltd stake by 5,380 shares and now owns 31,056 shares. Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) was reduced too.