Ativo Capital Management Has Upped Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Position by $519,478; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Advisory Alpha Has Increased Holding by $38.69 Million

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 11,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 268,030 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47M, up from 256,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $52.19. About 935,696 shares traded or 8.21% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 504 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 11,806 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $906.33 million, up from 11,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Ls Advsrs Ltd Company reported 2,544 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 6,215 shares stake. Wexford Capital Lp invested in 382,533 shares or 1.47% of the stock. The Georgia-based Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Adage Cap Partners Grp Inc Ltd reported 278,624 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Eqis Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 37,109 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 72,895 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 74,378 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bartlett And Company Ltd Company owns 1,650 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Century owns 376,028 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management holds 0.16% or 16,250 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 4,937 shares stake.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,529 shares to 13,294 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 22,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,016 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd Sp Adr (NYSE:INFY).

