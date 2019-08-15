Ativo Capital Management Has Trimmed Cdw (CDW) Holding; Laffer Investments Has Upped Its Dominion Res Va (D) Position

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased Cdw Corp (CDW) stake by 20.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 3,529 shares as Cdw Corp (CDW)’s stock rose 10.06%. The Ativo Capital Management Llc holds 13,294 shares with $1.28M value, down from 16,823 last quarter. Cdw Corp now has $15.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $108.85. About 278,032 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C

Laffer Investments increased Dominion Res Inc Va (D) stake by 1.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laffer Investments acquired 79 shares as Dominion Res Inc Va (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Laffer Investments holds 4,969 shares with $380.92 million value, up from 4,890 last quarter. Dominion Res Inc Va now has $61.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.34. About 1.99 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 4.27% above currents $76.34 stock price. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. Mizuho initiated Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Monday, March 11. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $76 target. Wolfe Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $79 target in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc reported 4,686 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 665,051 shares. Madison Inv Hldg reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 60,797 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brookstone holds 26,908 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc holds 0.13% or 5,033 shares in its portfolio. 1.60M are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Invsts reported 3.12M shares. Wills Financial Gru accumulated 89,428 shares or 4.65% of the stock. Clean Yield Grp Inc holds 564 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 61,773 shares. Peoples Fincl Service reported 29,070 shares. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.18% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited accumulated 0.01% or 618 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Dc accumulated 0.03% or 4,740 shares.

Laffer Investments decreased Ishares 0 (SLQD) stake by 328 shares to 7,706 valued at $388.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Parcel Services (NYSE:UPS) stake by 93 shares and now owns 5,885 shares. Morgan Stanley Pfd Perpetual was reduced too.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 the insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998. 6,550 shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A, worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 24% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What A. O. Smith Corporation’s (NYSE:AOS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 25,094 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corp owns 49,866 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp invested in 0.02% or 37,682 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0.05% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 195,058 shares. Citigroup owns 127,333 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 0.05% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 13,320 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh holds 10,770 shares. Axa owns 113,100 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 2,159 shares. Three Peaks Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 2.07% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability Company holds 0.92% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.2% or 47,788 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com invested in 0.06% or 118,690 shares. Atria Limited Liability reported 4,358 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 2,515 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is CDW (CDW) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is CDW (CDW) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CDW to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CDW Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CDW Reports Record Second Quarter Net Sales – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.