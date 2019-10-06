Ativo Capital Management Has Trimmed By $317,912 Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding; 1347 Property Insurance Holdings (PIH) Has 2 Sentiment

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 15.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 5,677 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Ativo Capital Management Llc holds 31,491 shares with $1.79 million value, down from 37,168 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $183.94B valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 13.84M shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES, EST. 2.55B; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 19.5% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel Inefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B

1347 Property Insurance Holdings (PIH) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.75, from 0.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 6 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 3 reduced and sold stock positions in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings. The active investment managers in our database now have: 817,922 shares, down from 868,126 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding 1347 Property Insurance Holdings in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

More notable recent 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Tampa homeownersâ€™ insurance operation to be acquired in $51M transaction – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on February 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FedNat Holding Company Announces Closing of Private Placement of $100 Million of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form PRE 14A 1347 Property Insurance For: Oct 04 – StreetInsider.com” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FedNat Holding Company Reports Second Quarter of 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company has market cap of $28.68 million. The firm offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It currently has negative earnings. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents.

The stock increased 2.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 4,063 shares traded or 17.97% up from the average. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (PIH) has declined 28.06% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PIH News: 14/05/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 54.4% TO $12.6 MLN; 26/03/2018 – 1347 Property Insurance 4Q Rev $38.1M; 14/05/2018 – 1347 Property Insurance Book Value Per Shr $7.86; 26/03/2018 – Correct: 1347 Property Insurance 4Q Rev $11.2M, Not $38.1M; 14/05/2018 – 1347 Property Insurance 1Q EPS 32c; 14/05/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – AT MOST RECENT BOARD MEETING, LARRY G. SWETS, JR. INDICATED HIS DESIRE TO RETIRE FROM CHAIRMAN ROLE; 26/03/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 34.2% TO $10.2 MILLION FROM $7.6 MILLION; 26/03/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $7.82 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 VERSUS $7.62 AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2017; 26/03/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 34.2% TO $10.2 MLN FROM $7.6 MLN; 14/05/2018 – 1347 Property Insurance 1Q Rev $13.5M

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. holds 3.74% of its portfolio in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. for 516,122 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 88,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 225 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 20,624 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Partners Llc reported 83,456 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Allstate Corp stated it has 260,023 shares. Exchange Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.58% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bragg Advsrs accumulated 191,255 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Co has 109,833 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mengis Capital accumulated 9,308 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Cohen Capital Inc holds 1.64% or 123,769 shares in its portfolio. 8,694 were reported by Capital Advsr Ok. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Co owns 33,403 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. 185,785 were accumulated by Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Corp. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.42% stake. Puzo Michael J invested 0.32% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Albion Gru Ut accumulated 0.08% or 10,500 shares. Lpl Lc invested in 583,918 shares.