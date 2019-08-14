Ativo Capital Management Has Raised Icon Plc (ICLR) Holding By $487,424; Bbr Partners Has Lifted Its Pfizer (PFE) Position

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased Icon Plc (ICLR) stake by 3.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ativo Capital Management Llc acquired 3,584 shares as Icon Plc (ICLR)’s stock rose 16.14%. The Ativo Capital Management Llc holds 108,521 shares with $14.82 million value, up from 104,937 last quarter. Icon Plc now has $8.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $153.75. About 169,683 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14

Bbr Partners Llc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 17.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbr Partners Llc acquired 7,161 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Bbr Partners Llc holds 47,634 shares with $2.02 million value, up from 40,473 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $190.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $34.5. About 22.36 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation) Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome Of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting On XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS – ON MARCH 6, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF PFIZER’S INTENT TO TERMINATE THEIR 2013 RESEARCH COLLABORATION, OPTION, LICENSE AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Natl Ins Tx invested in 488,492 shares. 37,307 were reported by Parkside Financial Bank. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation has 24,940 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va invested in 59,979 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Sandy Spring Natl Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 96,484 shares. Perkins Coie Trust invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Los Angeles & Equity Incorporated has 0.28% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.17 million shares. Retail Bank Of Stockton has 11,897 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.24% or 324,571 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Lc owns 40,180 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 1.76% or 574,443 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc reported 37,762 shares. Wedgewood Investors Incorporated Pa reported 13,213 shares stake. 387,800 are held by Willis Inv Counsel. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Co stated it has 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Bbr Partners Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 4,749 shares to 18,638 valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 5,074 shares and now owns 34,121 shares. Oreilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. UBS initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report.

