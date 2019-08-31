Ativo Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) as Valuation Rose; Southernsun Asset Management Stake in Federal Signal (FSS) Decreased by $2.37 Million as Share Value Rose

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 148.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 6,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 4,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.06 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (FSS) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 94,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The institutional investor held 478,932 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, down from 573,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 261,837 shares traded. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL – ELTING TO ASSUME ACCOUNTING RESPONSIBILITIES PREVIOUSLY HELD BY IAN HUDSON, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CFO; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Orders Were $330 Million; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Signal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSS); 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.22, EST. $1.16; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK AFTER REPORTING STRONG 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Full-Yr Outlook After Reporting Strong 1Q Earnings and Record Orders, Up 54%; 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Quarter Dividend to 8c Vs. 7c; 20/03/2018 Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, CO APPOINTED LAUREN B. ELTING AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 404,316 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $79.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 154,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Apple, Uber, F8 And Avengers – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Federal Signal’s (NYSE:FSS) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Days To Buy Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 22,801 shares to 50,016 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA) by 4,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,595 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd Sp Adr (NYSE:INFY).

