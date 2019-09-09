Ativo Capital Management Has Increased Position in Icon Plc (ICLR) as Market Valuation Rose; As Xcel Energy (XEL) Stock Rose, Shareholder British Columbia Investment Management Lowered Stake by $1.80 Million

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 32,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 140,388 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, down from 172,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.39. About 4.69M shares traded or 49.57% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 Percent; 29/03/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Xcel Energy, Exits TDC; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY, SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley joins Xcel Energy’s partners in energy initiative; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Reports a 22% Rise in First Quarter Net Profit; 19/04/2018 – KJCT8.com: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Carter to Assume Many of the Responsibilities Currently Held by Marvin McDaniel; 23/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Xcel Energy takes leadership role in the restoration of local habitat

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 108,521 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82 million, up from 104,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $152.12. About 212,760 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 12,390 shares to 25,559 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,043 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Teladoc (TDOC) Up 22% in a Year: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ERFSF vs. ICLR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Icon PLC (ICLR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ERFSF vs. ICLR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At ICON Public Limited Company’s (NASDAQ:ICLR) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 54,794 shares to 83,465 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 67,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 9.38% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.96 per share. XEL’s profit will be $545.66M for 15.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.26% EPS growth.