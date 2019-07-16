Ativo Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Icon Plc (ICLR) by $487,424 as Share Price Declined; Renaissance Investment Group Trimmed Its Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) Holding as Stock Rose

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 3,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 108,521 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82 million, up from 104,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $150.12. About 136,450 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12M, down from 43,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $286.14. About 1.71M shares traded or 7.41% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award

