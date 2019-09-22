Ativo Capital Management Has Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $317,912; Confluence Investment Management Decreased Its American International Group I (AIG) Position as Valuation Rose

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 5,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 31,491 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79M, down from 37,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52M shares traded or 345.51% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APls Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American International Group I (AIG) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 13,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.33 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American International Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 6.07 million shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his stake in U.S. insurer AIG, Forbes reports; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Shares Fall, Analysts Tepid After Shaky Q1 Print – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $221.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,045 shares to 8,088 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Associate invested 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 0.43% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Azimuth Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Eaton Vance invested in 3.48M shares or 0.43% of the stock. Baxter Bros Incorporated stated it has 3,982 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 15,045 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd invested in 14.77M shares. 237,903 are owned by Moody National Bank Division. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.61% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pacific Invest Management holds 44,252 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. West Oak Capital Lc has 1.3% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.9% or 124,913 shares in its portfolio. Aimz Investment Advsrs Lc invested in 18,901 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs reported 0.39% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Miracle Mile Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,458 shares.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $6.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 8,489 shares to 187,252 shares, valued at $17.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,136 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40M for 13.68 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “South Charlotte office park hits market as final building nabs leases – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American International Group, Inc. (AIG) CEO Brian Duperreault Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AIG chief talks shop at conference – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Finalizing Transition to Affirmative Cyber Coverage Across Global Commercial Lines – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.