Ativo Capital Management Has Boosted Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding by $1.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Valuation Declined, Holder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Cut Position

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 96.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 580,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 20,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 600,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $108.71. About 232,901 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 85C; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES ARE NEEDED AT MELLANOX IN ORDER TO BEST POSITION THE COMPANY”; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 148.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 6,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 4,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $183.71. About 372,110 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 9,181 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,268 shares. Moreover, Raymond James has 0.16% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 592,664 shares. 8,023 were reported by Intrust State Bank Na. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability reported 2,889 shares. Moreover, Philadelphia has 1.82% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.27% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Covington Capital Management stated it has 43,612 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur owns 0.39% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 15,986 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,420 shares. Choate Invest Advisors invested in 0.03% or 2,833 shares. 27,290 were reported by Penobscot Inv Mgmt Incorporated. 4,109 were accumulated by Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 169 shares.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,529 shares to 13,294 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,914 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd Sp Adr (NYSE:INFY).

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.32M for 20.59 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 185,310 shares to 474,387 shares, valued at $85.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 454,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).