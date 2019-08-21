Ativo Capital Management Decreased Its Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) Position; RealPage, Inc. (RP) Covered By 5 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) stake by 43.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 8,408 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Ativo Capital Management Llc holds 11,007 shares with $926,000 value, down from 19,415 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A now has $24.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $73.07. About 879,353 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A

Among 6 analysts covering Realpage (NASDAQ:RP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Realpage has $80 highest and $60 lowest target. $68’s average target is 6.85% above currents $63.64 stock price. Realpage had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Tuesday, February 26. JMP Securities maintained RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) rating on Tuesday, February 26. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $80 target. See RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) latest ratings:

16/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keybanc 76.0000

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keefe Bruyette \U0026 Woods 74.0000

28/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Neutral New Target: $60 Initiates Coverage On

26/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $64 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $64 Maintain

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RealPage Becomes Oversold (RP) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Share Price Increased 290% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RealPage (RP) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RealPage Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.03 billion. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. It has a 146.97 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $50.37 million activity. Seren Capital – Ltd. also sold $8.78M worth of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RealPage, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shannon River Fund Mngmt Llc owns 237,878 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 386,452 shares. Monarch Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 29,060 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,257 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,883 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation reported 1.55 million shares. Stephens Ar owns 32,241 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 68 are owned by Earnest Ltd Llc. Twin Tree Management Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 86,134 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc) reported 467 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc has 0.03% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Palisade Capital Mgmt Nj holds 474,851 shares. United Automobile Association has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 28,523 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 314,241 shares.

The stock increased 2.20% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $63.64. About 706,564 shares traded or 6.40% up from the average. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 25.09% above currents $73.07 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, August 5. Nomura maintained the shares of LYB in report on Monday, August 5 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Nomura upgraded LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Monday, April 15 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, August 5.

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A stake by 722 shares to 1,812 valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 2,582 shares and now owns 6,042 shares. Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) was raised too.