Ativo Capital Management Decreased By $501,622 Its Cae (CAE) Position; Fundsmith Llp Has Raised Equifax (EFX) Stake

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased Cae Inc (CAE) stake by 31.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ativo Capital Management Llc analyzed 22,801 shares as Cae Inc (CAE)'s stock rose 16.16%. The Ativo Capital Management Llc holds 50,016 shares with $1.11 million value, down from 72,817 last quarter. Cae Inc now has $7.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 162,150 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500.

Fundsmith Llp increased Equifax (EFX) stake by 9.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fundsmith Llp acquired 50,764 shares as Equifax (EFX)’s stock rose 11.75%. The Fundsmith Llp holds 578,511 shares with $68.55M value, up from 527,747 last quarter. Equifax now has $16.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.07. About 700,489 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 16/03/2018 – Warren slams Equifax over insider-trading scandal; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mic; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Warburg Pincus’s Begor CEO in Wake of Data Breach; 22/03/2018 – SEC: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING -; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR WILL SUCCEED PAULINO DO REGO BARROS, JR; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 04/04/2018 – JUDGE REJECTS EQUIFAX INC EFX.N MOTION TO DISMISS LAWSUIT BY MASSACHUSETTS OVER DATA BREACH -COURT PAPERS; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS BEGOR IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN ANNUAL INCENTIVE BONUS OF 100% OF HIS ANNUAL BASE SALARY; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q EPS 75c

Among 5 analysts covering Equifax (NYSE:EFX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Equifax had 11 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22. The stock of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by SunTrust. The stock of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Estimating The Fair Value Of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Yahoo Finance" on August 01, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va owns 0.37% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 10,358 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Company reported 3,805 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0% or 50 shares. City Holdg holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 465,966 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has 33,192 shares. New York-based Van Eck Associates has invested 0.15% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Platinum Invest Mngmt reported 853,411 shares. Sun Life Fincl owns 0.09% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 3,447 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & stated it has 0.03% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp owns 50,000 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.01% or 16,066 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.02% or 67,750 shares in its portfolio. North Star Management Corp accumulated 5,548 shares.

