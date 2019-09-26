Ativo Capital Management Cut Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $347,360 as Share Price Rose; Beacon Financial Group Increased Its Holding in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by $3.28 Million as Valuation Rose

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 365.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 35,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 44,989 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21 million, up from 9,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $104.74. About 715,739 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 1,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 10,149 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, down from 11,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $230.2. About 2.34 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hamel Assocs has invested 0.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.72% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 596,457 shares. Mcrae Capital Inc invested 0.18% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Puzo Michael J reported 24,192 shares stake. Swiss Financial Bank invested 0.87% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Automobile Association reported 0.54% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Davy Asset Ltd stated it has 19,575 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 1.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Norinchukin Retail Bank The has 0.74% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 232,201 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 19,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Markel Corp reported 2.94% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Natl Bank owns 0.57% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 39,667 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Company holds 1.75% or 13,265 shares. Condor Capital Management has 19,940 shares. 221,453 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $221.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 5,006 shares to 14,513 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd Sp Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 52,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.84 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 25 were accumulated by Permanens Capital Lp. Northeast Consultants Incorporated accumulated 17,450 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 5,021 shares. Cna invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Blume Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Jacobs & Ca reported 3,687 shares. 298,519 are held by Toronto Dominion Bancshares. Spears Abacus Advsr Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 472 shares. Fruth Investment Mgmt reported 0.52% stake. Ima Wealth Inc stated it has 716 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Atlantic Union Bancshares stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Old Point Trust And Fincl Service N A reported 3,150 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Df Dent Inc has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,170 shares. Alps Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $586.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 4,868 shares to 25,504 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 1.29M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,970 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr.

