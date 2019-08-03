Ativo Capital Management Cut Cdw (CDW) Holding by $338,784 as Share Price Rose; Shufro Rose & Co Upped Its Goldfield (GV) Holding

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Goldfield Corp (GV) by 7095.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 184,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.89% . The institutional investor held 187,074 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413,000, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Goldfield Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.16M market cap company. The stock increased 4.03% or $0.0918 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3718. About 77,302 shares traded or 180.02% up from the average. The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEMKT:GV) has declined 51.04% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GV News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Goldfield Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GV); 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.5 – 38km SSE of Goldfield, Nevada; 01/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.8 – 63km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 26/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.6 – 56km SW of Goldfield, Nevada; 08/05/2018 – GOLDFIELD CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 12.1% TO $34.4 MLN; 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.1 – 55km SW of Goldfield, Nevada; 24/05/2018 – President’s Comments at Goldfield’s Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.2 – 55km SW of Goldfield, Nevada; 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.2 – 61km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 20.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 3,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 13,294 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 16,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.34. About 730,963 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold GV shares while 10 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 9.02 million shares or 4.28% less from 9.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdts Limited Liability Company holds 12,253 shares. St Johns Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). State Street Corporation invested 0% in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Charles Schwab Investment Inc reported 16,952 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). 23,790 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 118,015 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) reported 11,589 shares stake. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has 0% invested in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) for 1.94M shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Co holds 89,500 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 187,074 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership reported 873 shares stake. 14 were accumulated by Barclays Plc.

More recent The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Goldfield Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “President’s Comments at Goldfield’s Annual Meeting NYSE:GV – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Goldfield Corporation Announces Resumption of Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 2 shares to 36 shares, valued at $10.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,209 shares, and cut its stake in Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC).

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,582 shares to 6,042 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.92 million activity. The insider CORLEY CHRISTINA M sold $1.38 million. ECKROTE DOUGLAS E sold $894,930 worth of stock. Shares for $1.49 million were sold by Richards Thomas E. ROTHER CHRISTINA V. also sold $360,800 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares.

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CDW Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CDW Corporation (CDW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “General Mills, Douglas Dynamics, CDW, Applied Materials and Microsoft highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (DEUS) Be on Your Investing Radar? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.