Ativo Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by $519,478; Scotia Capital Has Raised Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake by $3.90 Million

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 22,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 70,881 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47M, up from 48,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $192.81. About 2.18M shares traded or 21.49% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 11,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 268,030 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, up from 256,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 715,843 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires Northstream – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Analytics8 – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) Interactive Reports Acquisition of INSITUM – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Why We’re Buying Calls On Accenture Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mrj Capital Inc reported 18,800 shares stake. Csat Advisory LP has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 44,754 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.2% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 134,693 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management invested in 2.58% or 35,174 shares. 2,219 were reported by Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Woodley Farra Manion Port Incorporated holds 236,357 shares or 4.51% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 9,788 shares. 1.72M were accumulated by Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Mai Cap Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 12,232 shares. Artemis Invest Llp accumulated 128,349 shares or 0.26% of the stock. First Fincl In has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Burney reported 113,274 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 349,362 shares to 471,820 shares, valued at $20.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 17,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,727 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 13,384 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank invested in 0.18% or 61,293 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Aviva Plc reported 48,010 shares stake. Captrust Advsrs reported 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Northern invested in 1.61 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moon Capital Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 69,864 shares. Jefferies Group Lc holds 24,722 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.47 million shares. Kempen Mngmt Nv holds 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 3,300 shares. 720,215 are held by Basswood Management Ltd. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.04% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Camarda Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Eagle Cap Limited Company owns 8.00 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 230,989 shares.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Buy for Less Than Book – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s why AerCap Holdings N.V.’s (NYSE:AER) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Steady AerCap Continues To Offer Value – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2018. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Another Winning Quarter Takes Einhorn to 17.4% Year to Date – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdin (NYSE:LH) by 5,516 shares to 7,014 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 12,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,559 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).