Ativo Capital Management Boosted Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding by $1.24 Million as Market Value Declined; Summit Creek Advisors Increased Spartan Motors (SPAR) Holding by $441,288; Stock Value Rose

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 55,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 634,008 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 578,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Spartan Motors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 58,036 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 41.60% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 16/04/2018 – Vermillion Energy to buy Spartan Energy for about C$1.4 bln; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Raises 2018 EPS and Adjusted EPS Guidance; 17/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP SPE.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: Supporting Operation Spartan Shield, 28th Infantry Division remains mission focused; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 25/05/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS HOLDER & COURT APPROVAL OF ARRANGEMENT; 07/03/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC – SPARTAN FLEET VEHICLES AND SERVICES, UNIT OF CO, ANNOUNCED HAS SIGNED EXCLUSIVE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH MOTIV POWER SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors 1Q Adj EPS 9c

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 148.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 6,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 4,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $189.96. About 846,205 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 27,060 shares to 107,726 shares, valued at $18.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 10,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,580 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

More notable recent Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate Spartan Motors, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SPAR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could SPAR Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGRP) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Spartan Motors, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SPAR) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/11/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SPAR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 23.28 million shares or 0.48% less from 23.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Comml Bank Division invested in 0% or 462 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). American Group has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 21,758 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 11,033 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Moreover, Legal And General Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 6,845 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 4,468 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Trellus Mngmt Lc holds 75,561 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 67,005 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd holds 161,163 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,859 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ARRY, RTN, DATA and MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Technologies and Raytheon: What Investors Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Keybank Association Oh reported 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Karp Cap Management holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 9,244 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wesbanco National Bank & Trust holds 0.8% or 88,407 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 3.62 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 34,225 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Dsm Cap Lc has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Kessler Inv Grp Ltd Company owns 368 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,446 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Chevy Chase Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 239,439 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 1.73M shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd has 0.17% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1.08 million shares. Amp Cap Invsts reported 0.14% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 12,390 shares to 25,559 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd Sp Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 65,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,900 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (NYSE:LYB).