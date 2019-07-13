Ativo Capital Management Boosted Its Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) Position; Shareholder Chesapeake Asset Management Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 9,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 4,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,735 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39M, up from 109,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.8. About 761,716 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. 42 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

