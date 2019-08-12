Atika Capital Management Trimmed Ringcentral (RNG) Stake By $1.23 Million; Lodge Hill Capital Has Upped By $3.69 Million Its Parker Hannifin (PH) Stake

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased Ringcentral Inc (RNG) stake by 13.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as Ringcentral Inc (RNG)’s stock rose 23.60%. The Atika Capital Management Llc holds 74,500 shares with $8.03M value, down from 86,000 last quarter. Ringcentral Inc now has $11.47B valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $138.22. About 296,082 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) stake by 32.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodge Hill Capital Llc acquired 21,570 shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)’s stock declined 2.73%. The Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 88,325 shares with $15.16M value, up from 66,755 last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp now has $20.72B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $161.54. About 346,051 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC) stake by 42,000 shares to 428,000 valued at $20.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 309,054 shares and now owns 105,146 shares. Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) was reduced too.

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Parker Hannifin To Acquire Exotic Metals Forming Company For $1.7B – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Parker-Hannifin: Quite Cheap, Quite Aggressive – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Parker Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Issues Fiscal 2020 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), A Stock That Climbed 57% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests has 15,862 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moors Cabot, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,600 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.45% or 25,672 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,650 shares. 28,726 are owned by Kanawha Cap Llc. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.38% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Koshinski Asset Mngmt has 1,370 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment accumulated 17,862 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fragasso Gp Inc reported 16,323 shares. Covington Capital reported 700 shares. Lafayette Investments, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,770 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 1.20M shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Commerce owns 5,682 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt holds 0.06% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 6,704 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Parker-Hannifin had 18 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. Goldman Sachs downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Tuesday, July 16. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $15000 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 15 with “Hold”. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19000 target in Monday, May 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $17700 target in Friday, August 2 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 7 analysts covering RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RingCentral had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of RNG in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 21. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Atika Capital Management Llc increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 5,500 shares to 26,000 valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) stake by 113,900 shares and now owns 158,000 shares. Zogenix Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1,401 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 15,462 shares. 884,581 are held by Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company. Granite Point Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 8,525 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mackenzie has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 93,306 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Daiwa holds 0.02% or 24,500 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 719 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 111,674 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 2,444 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,694 are held by Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership. Texas-based Stephens Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability reported 1,875 shares.