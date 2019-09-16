Atika Capital Management Trimmed By $420,000 Its Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stake; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering General Dynamics (GD)

Among 4 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Dynamics has $20400 highest and $17100 lowest target. $191.75’s average target is 0.44% above currents $190.91 stock price. General Dynamics had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GD in report on Friday, June 14 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. See General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $171.0000 New Target: $173.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $170.0000 New Target: $171.0000 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $204.0000 Upgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $175.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $188.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) stake by 7.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)’s stock rose 29.28%. The Atika Capital Management Llc holds 65,000 shares with $5.49 million value, down from 70,000 last quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc now has $9.06B valuation. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $98.93. About 204,631 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $190.91. About 910,550 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS TAX REFORM HELPING GULFSTREAM DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q EPS $2.65; 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA AMEND MERGER PACT TO BOOST OFFER PRICE; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Thirteen Classes of WFRBS 2014-C21; 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Build New Service Center at Savannah/Hilton Head Airport; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes; 20/03/2018 – GD TO USE LOAN TO FOR GEN. CORP PURPOSES INCL. DEAL FINANCING

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity. $28,549 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) was bought by Burns Mark Lagrand on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 57 investors sold General Dynamics Corporation shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts Limited has invested 0.08% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cibc Ww Markets owns 48,862 shares. Goelzer Investment accumulated 2,625 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,950 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 4,851 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mgmt Incorporated Tx invested in 10,095 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Veritable Lp owns 9,352 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.14% or 35,150 shares in its portfolio. The Korea-based Pension Service has invested 0.18% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). West Oak Ltd accumulated 0.14% or 1,275 shares. Choate Investment Advisors owns 0.08% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 7,698 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc holds 0.02% or 1,117 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 12,646 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 0.05% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Tru Comm Of Vermont stated it has 15,775 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $55.14 billion. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. It has a 16.98 P/E ratio. The Aerospace group designs, develops, makes, and outfits business-jet aircraft; provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, repair, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services; and performs aircraft completion services for other original equipment manufacturers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold NBIX shares while 78 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 82.55 million shares or 18.88% less from 101.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 952,942 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability accumulated 5,708 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 55,560 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Jacobs Levy Equity owns 134,379 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership has invested 0.04% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Us Comml Bank De reported 2,874 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 7,548 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Moreover, Baker Bros Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.81% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 1.42M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Ser Group Inc has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 86 shares. Comerica Retail Bank reported 3,808 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Neurocrine (NASDAQ:NBIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Neurocrine has $11800 highest and $106 lowest target. $111.25’s average target is 12.45% above currents $98.93 stock price. Neurocrine had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $106 target in Monday, April 22 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 30.

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.52 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $61.36M for 36.91 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.08% EPS growth.

Atika Capital Management Llc increased Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) stake by 22,000 shares to 210,000 valued at $4.64M in 2019Q2. It also upped Zai Lab Ltd stake by 70,000 shares and now owns 245,000 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was raised too.