Atika Capital Management Trimmed Arista Networks (ANET) Holding; Shorts at TS03 TRUST UNITS (TSTIF) Raised By 83.33%

TS03 INC TRUST UNITS (OTCMKTS:TSTIF) had an increase of 83.33% in short interest. TSTIF’s SI was 29,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 83.33% from 16,200 shares previously. With 61,500 avg volume, 1 days are for TS03 INC TRUST UNITS (OTCMKTS:TSTIF)’s short sellers to cover TSTIF’s short positions. It closed at $0.3051 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased Arista Networks Inc (ANET) stake by 30% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as Arista Networks Inc (ANET)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Atika Capital Management Llc holds 28,000 shares with $7.27M value, down from 40,000 last quarter. Arista Networks Inc now has $19.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.09% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $251.76. About 94,399 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $166.32M for 29.00 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

Atika Capital Management Llc increased Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) stake by 55,800 shares to 71,000 valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Atlassian Corp Plc stake by 3,000 shares and now owns 72,000 shares. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Arista Networks has $360 highest and $24000 lowest target. $306.80’s average target is 21.86% above currents $251.76 stock price. Arista Networks had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $350 target in Thursday, April 18 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of ANET in report on Thursday, March 21 to “Buy” rating.

