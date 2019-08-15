Atika Capital Management Stake in New York Times Co (NYT) Increased by $1.22 Million; Summit Creek Advisors Increases Holding in Spartan Motors (SPAR)

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 55,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The institutional investor held 634,008 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 578,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Spartan Motors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 99,756 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018; 04/04/2018 - Spartan College Leads Way in Addressing Skills Gap in Aviation Maintenance; 02/04/2018 - DoD-US Army: Task Force Spartan aviation brigade exchanges troops with Jordanian Air Force; 20/03/2018 - SPARTAN ENERGY CORP SPE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$9 FROM C$8; 28/05/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE; 03/05/2018 - Spartan Motors Raises 2018 EPS and Adjusted EPS Guidance; 12/04/2018 - Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Emergency Suspension of Operating Authority of Spartan Installation and Repair LLC; 16/04/2018 - Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Strategic Business Combination With Vermilion Energy Inc; 16/04/2018 - Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 08/05/2018 - Quantenna’s Spartan Solutions Gain Momentum With Multiple Design Wins Worldwide

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 273,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97 million, up from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 1.30M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 19/04/2018 – The Daily: Introducing `Caliphate,’ a New York Times Audio Series; 25/05/2018 – UNDER DEAL U.S. WOULD ALLOW ZTE TO BUY AMERICAN PRODUCTS -NEW YORK TIMES, CITING PERSON FAMILIAR; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: New York Times Metro editor resigns after `investigation’; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 25/04/2018 – Tonys Honor a New York Times Theater Photographer; 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO – CAPUTO WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PRINT PRODUCTS AND SERVICES GROUP AS CFO; 15/03/2018 – Micah Grimes: Breaking from the NYT; 16/04/2018 – Alert: The New York Times won 3 Pulitzers, sharing the public; 03/05/2018 – New York Times’ profit jumps 66 percent

