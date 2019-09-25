Atika Capital Management Stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Raised by $3.22 Million; Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Decreased Holding in Ingersoll Rand Cl A Ireland (IR) as Stock Value Rose

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Cl A Ireland (IR) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 12,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 13,356 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, down from 25,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Cl A Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $122.99. About 378,211 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.21 million, up from 26,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $267.14. About 79,615 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $569.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) by 44,537 shares to 199,451 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Ltd Shs.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Stocks Beating the Market – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NIO Inc. Cancels Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 1.48 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Fil holds 0.01% or 69,651 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn holds 0% or 178 shares. Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.11% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt reported 1,030 shares. Numerixs Technologies Incorporated stated it has 1,600 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pitcairn has 0.1% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Oppenheimer has invested 0.09% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Beutel Goodman Ltd reported 753,660 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 75,453 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Smith Salley Associates holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 1,671 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Colony Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,436 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aviva Plc reported 90,353 shares.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.83 million for 16.01 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Reports Record Results for the Second Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for FireEye, DXC Technology, Cigna, Ryder System, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, and Martin Marietta Materials â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta sees growth potential as states bulk up infrastructure spending – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Private Wealth Prns Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs Inc invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Mitsubishi Ufj Bk has 282,187 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank invested in 7,115 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Atika Cap Management Limited Co has invested 1.81% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Icon Advisers Inc Com reported 30,710 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 1,083 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 10,497 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). First Manhattan Co invested in 59,766 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management has 271,670 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 2,910 are held by Kentucky Retirement. Fayez Sarofim & Company reported 1,612 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 1,163 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $509.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 22,700 shares to 135,300 shares, valued at $15.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.