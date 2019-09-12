Atika Capital Management Raised Its Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Stake by $484,000 as Stock Value Rose; As Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stock Value Rose, Weiss Asset Management LP Decreased Stake by $2.67 Million

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% . The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64 million, up from 188,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.99. About 339,425 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 08/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC – ANTICIPATE EUROPEAN APPROVAL OPINION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 FOR CHS-1701; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 10/05/2018 – COHERUS BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 70C; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 08/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC – ANTICIPATE CASH USE IN OPERATIONS OF APPROXIMATELY $30 – $35 MLN PER QUARTER IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp analyzed 32,517 shares as the company's stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 47,054 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 79,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $886.86M market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 136,756 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500.

Analysts await ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ANIP’s profit will be $16.11M for 13.77 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.76 million activity. HAUGHEY THOMAS also bought $173,240 worth of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) on Wednesday, May 15.

