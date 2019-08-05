Atika Capital Management Raised Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake by $9.80 Million as Shares Rose; St James Investment Company Decreased Its Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 49,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.59 million, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 1.41 million shares traded or 2.82% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q EPS 84c; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 258.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 113,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 158,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, up from 44,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.73% or $6.59 during the last trading session, reaching $108.48. About 1.98 million shares traded or 13.48% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Energy’s Biggest IPO This Year – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 34 and Series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Asset Management renews stock buyback program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 52,320 shares to 122,695 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C V S Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 26,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 681,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Exact Sciences (EXAS) PT Raised to Street High $135 at Cowen – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Sell for an Economic Slowdown – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.