Atika Capital Management Raised By $484,000 Its Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Holding; Schnitzer Steel Industries – Class A Common (SCHN) SI Increased By 24.75%

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc – Class A Common (NASDAQ:SCHN) had an increase of 24.75% in short interest. SCHN’s SI was 2.11 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 24.75% from 1.69M shares previously. With 244,400 avg volume, 9 days are for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc – Class A Common (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s short sellers to cover SCHN’s short positions. The SI to Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc – Class A Common’s float is 8.32%. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 114,383 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN; 16/03/2018 Schnitzer Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Net $41.9M; 22/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.42

Atika Capital Management Llc increased Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) stake by 11.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atika Capital Management Llc acquired 22,000 shares as Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS)’s stock rose 5.45%. The Atika Capital Management Llc holds 210,000 shares with $4.64 million value, up from 188,000 last quarter. Coherus Biosciences Inc now has $1.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 328,330 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 16/05/2018 – Rezolute Announces Appointment of Keith Vendola as Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – U.S. FDA ACCEPTS COHERUS BIOSCIENCES BLA OF CHS-1701; 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Names Samuel Nussbaum to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS RE-SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR CHS-1701; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES RE-SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FO; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 10/05/2018 – COHERUS BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 70C; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab)

Among 2 analysts covering Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Schnitzer Steel Industries has $25 highest and $2300 lowest target. $24’s average target is 20.79% above currents $19.87 stock price. Schnitzer Steel Industries had 4 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, September 23 to “Sell”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $25 target in Tuesday, June 25 report.

More notable recent Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schnitzer Steel issues downside Q4 earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SAExploration and Contango Oil & Gas among Energy/Materials gainers; Schnitzer Steel Industries and Gulfport Energy among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “AK Steel and Schnitzer Steel Industries Downgraded – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and makes finished steel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $532.09 million. It operates through two divisions, Auto and Metals Recycling and Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). It has a 5.37 P/E ratio. The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Investors sentiment is 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 23 investors sold Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. only 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 3.38% more from 21.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 93,311 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated. Bessemer Gru stated it has 60,600 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh accumulated 23,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 39,559 shares or 0% of the stock. Gradient Invests Ltd Company holds 0% or 200 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 621,014 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 56,055 shares. Vertex One Asset reported 39,862 shares stake. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 3,450 shares. Adirondack & Management Inc invested in 1.07% or 56,866 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 2,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Century invested 0% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 48,870 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 500,702 shares.

More notable recent Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Enanta Aces Midstage NASH Study, Takeda’s Ulcerative Colitis Drug Found Superior To AbbVie’s, Decision Day For J&J – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Investors Can Find Big Returns with this First Profit Screen – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) stake by 28,000 shares to 52,000 valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Square Inc stake by 31,000 shares and now owns 57,000 shares. Mongodb Inc was reduced too.