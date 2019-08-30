Atika Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed by $3.45 Million as Stock Price Rose; Rr Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Synovus Finl (SNV) Position by $550,800

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 16,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 772,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.54 million, down from 788,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 423,267 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 29,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 60,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.15. About 8.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 29,000 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 24,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,500 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakmont reported 496,423 shares or 8.24% of all its holdings. Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Ltd Liability holds 2.35% or 44,706 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fin Inc has invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stanley stated it has 2,207 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability holds 2.63% or 415,002 shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip has 134,899 shares. Foster & Motley Inc owns 157,518 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Com Il holds 4% or 955,971 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atwood Palmer holds 8,695 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion invested in 1.13% or 821,130 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 205,361 shares. New England Investment Retirement Grp owns 1,750 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 9.04M are held by Lone Pine Cap Limited Liability. Town Country Financial Bank Com Dba First Bankers Com reported 62,848 shares.