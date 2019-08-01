Atika Capital Management Position in Arista Networks (ANET) Upped by $8.79 Million as Stock Declined; Sta Wealth Management Cut Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) as Stock Rose

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $277.5. About 418,854 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $117.11. About 619,031 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,250 shares. Principal Fincl Group holds 0.07% or 744,033 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa accumulated 9,400 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Amalgamated Financial Bank accumulated 62,580 shares. Hudock reported 1,839 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 2,646 shares. Voya Ltd Liability owns 2.91M shares. Pitcairn holds 0.11% or 9,498 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Incorporated Nc has invested 1.41% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cleararc Capital owns 9,449 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust owns 18.63M shares for 9.27% of their portfolio. Sadoff Investment Mngmt stated it has 516,590 shares or 4.6% of all its holdings. Mondrian Prns Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moody Bankshares Division, a Texas-based fund reported 539 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 385,521 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63M for 25.68 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 159,034 shares to 169,264 shares, valued at $14.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 18,000 shares to 59,000 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,500 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.