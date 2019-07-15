Atika Capital Management Maintains Position in Zendesk (ZEN); Freshford Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Jack In The Box (JACK) as Stock Value Declined

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 60,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 228,458 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52M, down from 288,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $78.14. About 210,812 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 453.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 59,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $93.33. About 845,395 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 1.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $1 per share. JACK’s profit will be $26.07 million for 19.34 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 567,036 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 4,269 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Principal holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 111,588 shares. Axa stated it has 4,700 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0% or 31,862 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 131,829 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc owns 133 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 58,118 shares. 7,117 were accumulated by Gam Ag. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 745 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Group holds 0.1% or 693,602 shares in its portfolio.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Galapagos Nv by 10,200 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,500 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI).

