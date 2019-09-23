Atika Capital Management Maintains Position in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH); Carlson Capital LP Has Lifted Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 22.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 209,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.47M, up from 936,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 2.57M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 116% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The hedge fund held 54,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.31 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $126.02. About 632,774 shares traded or 39.49% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY SHR LOSS 26.0 CENTS; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS TO RESUME TRADING AT 1:15 P.M; 16/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROGRESS IN CANNABIDIOL ORAL STUDY; 19/04/2018 – I can’t recall ever seeing such a complete lineup signaling an FDA OK. Insider recommendation saying approve it, unanimous panel support, commitment from regulators to accelerate, no hint of hesitation. It is remarkable; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR COMPLETION OF NDA REVIEW OF THE CANNABIDIOL ORAL SOLUTION EPIDIOLEX IS JUNE 27, 2018; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – NDA PDUFA GOAL DATE SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 27, 2018; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizabl; 12/04/2018 – ICC Labs Enters Into Term Sheet for Export of Cannabidiol to Sundial in Canada; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials Earnings: AMAT Stock Soars on Strong Sales, Guidance – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Why Has Applied Materials’ Stock Tripled Over The Last 4 Years? – Forbes” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials News: AMAT Stock Pops on $2.2B Kokusai Electric Deal – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy after the Fed Meeting – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney invested in 194,972 shares or 0.53% of the stock. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0.18% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Stephens Ar reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Finemark National Bank & Trust Trust invested in 8,458 shares. 655 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 189,029 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 2,000 were reported by Qci Asset Mgmt Inc. 9,096 were accumulated by Howe & Rusling. Ing Groep Nv has 0.08% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 101,965 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.15% or 130,000 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Lc owns 0.09% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 9,813 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 10,283 shares in its portfolio. Parsec Fin Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 11,313 shares. Palouse Mngmt holds 37,732 shares. Moreover, Nuance Invs Limited Liability has 0.45% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $6.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 581,775 shares to 320,825 shares, valued at $13.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 98,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 692,782 shares, and cut its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).