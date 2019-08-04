Atika Capital Management Lowered Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) as Stock Price Rose; Schneider Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in First Horizon National (FHN) by $390,000

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27M, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $513.6. About 708,246 shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in First Horizon National Corp (FHN) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 498,419 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, down from 528,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in First Horizon National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 2.87 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.50 million activity. GUTHART GARY S had sold 28,152 shares worth $14.65M. 7,500 shares were sold by MOHR MARSHALL, worth $3.94M.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 54.41 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Schroder Investment Gru has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,873 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited reported 296,952 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Llc reported 1,842 shares. 114 were accumulated by Washington Trust Bankshares. Ballentine Prns Lc reported 0.01% stake. Mcdaniel Terry And holds 975 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Lc owns 9,495 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Trust Com owns 905 shares. Hwg Holdings LP holds 3.96% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 6,957 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 12,700 shares. Davis R M has 519 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Bluestein R H And Company has 0.91% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Lord Abbett & Limited Co reported 178,427 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insurance Commerce Of America, a New York-based fund reported 330 shares.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Brand-Name Growth Stocks That Keep Getting Better With Age – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NuVasive (NUVA) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MS, ISRG, UNP – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Okta Inc by 13,000 shares to 147,000 shares, valued at $12.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Horizon Announces Final Capital Bank Financial Merger Consideration Allocations – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Thomas Hung to lead restaurant franchise group at First Tennessee Bank – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon Releases 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Capital Bank, First Tennessee Bank partner with First Data to launch digital merchant enrollment – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $131.23M for 9.46 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,584 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt Com. Alps Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Asset Management Inc reported 14,961 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 0.02% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Moreover, Charles Schwab Management has 0.02% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). West Oak Cap Ltd Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) or 461,296 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Lc holds 65,125 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. 19,059 are owned by Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com. Mesirow Financial Inv has invested 0.19% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Shelton Cap Mgmt has 0.09% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 330 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 116,978 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 301,660 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 15,235 shares.