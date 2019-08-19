Atika Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Diebold Nxdf (Put) (DBD) as Shares Rose; Kla (KLAC) Holder Exchange Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $996,625 as Share Value Rose

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) (DBD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.49. About 907,413 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 30/05/2018 – Diebold Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Diebold’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DBD); 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Rev $4.5B-$4.7B; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12.0C, EST. EPS 0.70C; 15/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 10/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Leading Innovations For Accelerated Banking At RBR Self-Service Banking Europe 2018; 23/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Appoints Ellen Costello to Bd of Directors

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 32.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 33,865 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, up from 25,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.00B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 1.38M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 06/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Total Cost Synergies of About $50M; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas reported 102,871 shares. Barclays Public accumulated 147,910 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1,160 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 101,840 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 118,109 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 441,991 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd Co has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). National Bank Of America De holds 0% or 152,919 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.04% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 300 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 31,352 shares in its portfolio. United Ser Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 12,634 shares. Bb&T owns 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 16,435 shares. Mariner Lc invested in 13,000 shares.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 28,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $12.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $934,650 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $27,467 was made by COSTELLO ELLEN on Thursday, March 14. 5,000 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares with value of $47,224 were bought by GREENFIELD GARY G. Heyden Olaf Robert had bought 21,000 shares worth $189,581. Schmid Gerrard also bought $195,456 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares. Another trade for 19,100 shares valued at $201,270 was bought by RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 129.51% or $0.79 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $13.81 million for 17.35 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 131,338 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has invested 0.01% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Geode Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Cim Invest Mangement stated it has 0.19% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Clean Yield Grp Inc has 78 shares. Fort Point Cap Partners Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 1,677 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company owns 1,827 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 10,141 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bancorp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 3,676 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 30,537 shares. Ellington Management Gru Ltd Company stated it has 3,600 shares. Cambridge Advsr Inc owns 15,778 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Colony Gp Lc has invested 0.11% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited stated it has 2,056 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Utilities Etf (VPU) by 5,987 shares to 11,409 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 13,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,233 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).